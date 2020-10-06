Offshift (XFT) One Day Volume Tops $97,357.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Offshift has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $97,357.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00007630 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00047412 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,692.66 or 1.00058982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00152792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00027988 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

