OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Neraex, CoinBene and DragonEX. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000387 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

