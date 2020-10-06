Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

OMC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

