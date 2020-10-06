On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Receives $2.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on On Deck Capital from $1.50 to $1.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 44.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 232.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 654,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONDK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 13,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.69. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.57 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 9.34%.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans, line of credit loans, and equipment finance loans. The company also operates technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.