OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE:OMF opened at $34.39 on Friday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OneMain by 120.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in OneMain by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

