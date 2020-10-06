Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $146.15 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Ontology has a market cap of $436.99 million and $146.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005422 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, Binance and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000395 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,650,770 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, BitMart, Hotbit, Binance, Huobi, Bibox, BCEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.