Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $288.27 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.68 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.