Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Raised by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. 337,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,785,135. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

