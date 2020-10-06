Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRVR. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 26,038 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

