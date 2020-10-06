Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.25. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 41,982 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Pacific Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.