Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on November 13th

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PHI opened at GBX 591.50 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 598 ($7.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 445.70.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

