Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) COO Shyam Sankar Sells 1,405,715 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

