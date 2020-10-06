Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.42.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

