ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 34% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $61,170.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00446441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.