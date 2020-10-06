Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.