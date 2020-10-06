Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 23rd

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 93.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.24%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

