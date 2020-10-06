Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.82 EPS.

Shares of PAYX opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.45.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

