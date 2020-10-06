Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.67. The stock had a trading volume of 149,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,314. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

