Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of PEB opened at $13.11 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 560,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,226.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 342,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

