Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $857.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

