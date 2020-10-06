PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.74. PermRock Royalty Trust shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

