Peter Backhouse Sells 500 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

Peter Backhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £23,500 ($30,706.91).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $GBX 2,335 ($30.51) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566. The company has a market capitalization of $698.63 million and a PE ratio of -61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,326.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.63%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

