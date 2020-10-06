Pi Financial Analysts Give Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) a C$17.25 Price Target

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) has been assigned a C$17.25 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$12.58 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $282.57 million and a P/E ratio of 157.25.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

