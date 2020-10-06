PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $1.92 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded flat against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00017933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $331,349.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00264726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01498571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00157562 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 68,442,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,999 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.