Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $102,905.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042927 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.31 or 0.04805433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.