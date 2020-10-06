Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 25,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,099. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,279,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.