Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.82.

Shares of LOW opened at $168.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

