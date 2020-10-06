Piper Sandler Comments on State Street Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

NYSE:STT opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 158.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.