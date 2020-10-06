PIXEL (PXL) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $402,483.75 and approximately $197,797.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,728.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.02123406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00557181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012882 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

