PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. PLDT has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 57.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PLDT by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.