Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PLSQF opened at $19.50 on Monday. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

