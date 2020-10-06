Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POAHY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

POAHY opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

