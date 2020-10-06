Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Progress Software alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $37,770.00. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.