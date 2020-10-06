Prometeus Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00028301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00262152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00086087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.01537150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163588 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

