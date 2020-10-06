Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $145.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 351.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

