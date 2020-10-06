Pure Price Hits $0.0001 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00616904 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.41 or 0.02916010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

