Pylon Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Finance token can now be purchased for about $150.46 or 0.01402502 BTC on popular exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $106,430.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00262152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00086087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.01537150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163588 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,759 tokens. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#.

