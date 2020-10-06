Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

CAG opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

