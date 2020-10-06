Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Raised by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Devon Energy stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

