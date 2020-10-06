Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMP. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

