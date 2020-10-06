Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Truist Securiti

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

