Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

