Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

