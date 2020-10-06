Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of CROX opened at $47.28 on Monday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 36.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 99,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 152.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.3% during the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

