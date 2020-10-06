Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.