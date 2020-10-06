Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Boosted by Analyst

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

