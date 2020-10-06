Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Lifted by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $115.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $110,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 454,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

