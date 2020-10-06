QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (QQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

Get QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) alerts:

QQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 303 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 330.83 ($4.32).

In other QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) news, insider Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £459,769.34 ($600,770.08). Insiders have acquired 151 shares of company stock worth $44,871 in the last three months.

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.