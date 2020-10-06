Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $212.06 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00020364 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, DigiFinex and ZB.COM. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $212.06 million and $209.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,800,472 coins and its circulating supply is 97,281,052 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Liqui, Bithumb, HBUS, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, LBank, Bitbns, Iquant, CoinEx, Poloniex, Bibox, BCEX, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Binance, Upbit, Coinone, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BitForex, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Liquid, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, ABCC, GOPAX, DragonEX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Exrates, Cobinhood, EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest, OTCBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

