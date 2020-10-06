QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

